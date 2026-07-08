The issue has been fixed

Discord's AI moderation system might not be working after all

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:32 pm Jul 08, 202612:32 pm

What's the story

Discord has admitted to a major blunder in its AI moderation system, which has wrongfully banned over 8,000 users in the last two months. The issue stemmed from benign images like spreadsheets, chessboards, game textures and white/gray transparent backgrounds being misclassified as harmful content. The company confirmed that the problem had been impacting accounts since May and even led to an additional 200 user bans over the weekend before it was identified and fixed.