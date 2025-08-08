Next Article
Discord voice chat down for thousands of users
On August 7, 2024, Discord's voice chat went down for thousands of users in big US cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas.
Over 29,800 people ran into the "Awaiting Endpoint" error that blocked them from joining voice channels.
Discord quickly acknowledged the issue and let everyone know they were working on a fix.
Try these quick fixes
Most users struggled with voice connectivity (56%), while others faced server or app glitches.
Social media was full of posts from annoyed users waiting for things to get back to normal.
If you're still stuck with this error locally, try restarting the app, switching your voice region, rebooting your router, or hopping onto a different network—sometimes these quick fixes really do help.