Discovered Materials raises $9 million to tackle AI chip overheating

The team's "Material Discovery Bench" is an open benchmark designed to test how well frontier AI models can discover materials for real-world semiconductor problems, with a swarm of AI agents finding new chip materials way faster than old-school methods: over 500 candidates so far.

While only one had a plausible synthesis pathway that met its criteria yet (proving this is tough work), they've already developed thermal materials in just three months that usually take major companies years to create.

If their approach works out, it could make future AI chips much more efficient and consume less energy.