Discovered Materials raises $9 million to tackle AI chip overheating
Discovered Materials, started by IIT Madras alumni Advaith Sridhar and Akash Ramdas, just raised $9 million from big names like Lightspeed India Partners, Y Combinator, Peak XV Partners, and Paul Graham.
Their mission: to fix the overheating issues in AI chips by creating better semiconductor materials.
Material discovery bench finds 500 candidates
The team's "Material Discovery Bench" is an open benchmark designed to test how well frontier AI models can discover materials for real-world semiconductor problems, with a swarm of AI agents finding new chip materials way faster than old-school methods: over 500 candidates so far.
While only one had a plausible synthesis pathway that met its criteria yet (proving this is tough work), they've already developed thermal materials in just three months that usually take major companies years to create.
If their approach works out, it could make future AI chips much more efficient and consume less energy.