Disney+ and Hulu offer $4.99 ad supported Black Friday bundle
Disney+ and Hulu just dropped a Black Friday bundle for $4.99 a month (ad-supported) for a whole year, way less than the usual $12.99 a month.
If you want ad-free, that's now $14.99 a month for the first year, but you'll need to sign up by November 30, 2026.
Multiple platforms offer streaming discounts
Other platforms are joining in: Peacock is $2.99 a month for three months, HBO Max is $5.49 a month for a year, Paramount+ gives two months at $2.99 a month, and Apple TV+ is half off at $6.99 a month for six months.
Plus, Disney plans to merge Hulu into its own app soon and bring 3D movies to Meta Quest headsets, so there's more cool stuff on the way!