Distillation lets China mimic US AI, risks undercutting chip curbs
Chinese tech companies are getting creative with AI by using a method called "distillation": basically, they train smaller, homegrown AI systems to mimic the results of big-name US models.
This practice could undercut the effectiveness of US chip curbs as China faces tighter US restrictions on access to advanced chips.
US officials worry about distillation misuse
Distillation is catching on fast in China, especially as tensions with the US heat up over tech and intellectual property.
While American officials worry about possible misuse, China is doubling down on this strategy to keep pushing ahead in AI, showing they're determined to stay in the global tech race despite tighter rules.