Don Pettit posts space video showing droplets orbiting Teflon needle
Astronaut Don Pettit just posted a cool video from space, showing water droplets actually orbiting around a Teflon knitting needle.
Since there is no gravity pulling things down like on Earth, the droplets move in circles thanks to electrostatic forces, something you would never see at home.
Pettit explains charged droplets in microgravity
Pettit explains that the water droplets are electrically charged, which lets them interact with the needle and keep circling it in microgravity.
It is a simple but fascinating look at how physics works differently once you leave Earth behind.