Don't cite China's progress to forgo regulations: Microsoft's AI chief
What's the story
Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI chief, has said that China's advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) shouldn't be used as an excuse to avoid regulating the technology. "I don't think we should use China as the bogeyman for not making progress on our own efforts," Suleyman said on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS. His remarks contrast with President Donald Trump's position, who has been advocating for largely unrestricted development of AI.
Safety measures
Suleyman's comments come as Microsoft AI published a manifesto
Suleyman's comments come as his team at Microsoft AI published a manifesto outlining their approach to developing AI.
The document emphasizes the importance of keeping humans in control of future systems.
Suleyman also stressed that "AI developers should give models goals that are bounded by the humanist code," adding that they should have "clear guardrails."
He argued that regulation should be seen as "creating shared norms and standards to increase safety," not something that slows progress down.
Regulatory stance
Trump says he will appoint an AI czar
In response to concerns over AI safety, Trump said he would appoint an AI czar. He also dismissed fears of the technology posing risks to humans.
Michael Kratsios, Trump's science and technology adviser at the White House, said on Fox News Sunday that "AI safety needs to be approached from a use case-specific, industry-specific way."
He added calls for guardrails on AI are "fearmongering" by Trump's Democratic opponents ahead of midterm elections in November.