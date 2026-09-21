Don't cite China's progress to forgo regulations: Microsoft's AI chief

Suleyman's comments come as his team at Microsoft AI published a manifesto outlining their approach to developing AI.

The document emphasizes the importance of keeping humans in control of future systems.

Suleyman also stressed that "AI developers should give models goals that are bounded by the humanist code," adding that they should have "clear guardrails."

He argued that regulation should be seen as "creating shared norms and standards to increase safety," not something that slows progress down.