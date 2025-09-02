Next Article
Don't miss Mercury's rare meetup with Regulus on September 2
Early on September 2, 2025, Mercury will line up with Regulus—the brightest star in Leo—just before sunrise.
This close pairing means you'll have a better shot at spotting Mercury low in the eastern sky, shining low in the eastern sky.
How to spot the 2
Look east-northeast about an hour before sunrise.
Mercury sits no higher than six degrees above the horizon, with Regulus just below and to the right.
Keep an eye out for Venus above them (it's even brighter), plus Jupiter further along the same line.
Mercury will be invisible for weeks after this
After September 2, Mercury quickly slips behind the Sun and won't be visible for weeks.
If you miss this morning meetup, your next chance will be when Mercury returns as a bright evening star in the months that follow.