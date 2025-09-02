Northern lights might be visible in parts of UK
A solar storm from a coronal mass ejection (CME) on August 30 is expected to reach Earth between late September 1 and early September 2.
This might make the northern lights visible in parts of the UK—including the Midlands—with the best chances on September 1 and 2, and a possibility through September 3.
CME is boosting this event
A CME is boosting this event. When this burst of plasma and magnetic field hits Earth's magnetic field, it can create auroras—especially on the nights of September 1 and 2.
Northern UK spots have the best odds, but clear skies could give southern viewers a shot too.
Tips to see auroras
Find a dark rural area away from city lights for your best chance.
Northern Scotland and northern England should have clearer skies at first, though clouds may move in after September 2.
A bright moon and urban lighting might dim things a bit—and remember, photos usually look brighter than what you'll see with your own eyes!