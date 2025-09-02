Northern lights might be visible in parts of UK

A CME is boosting this event. When this burst of plasma and magnetic field hits Earth's magnetic field, it can create auroras—especially on the nights of September 1 and 2. Northern UK spots have the best odds, but clear skies could give southern viewers a shot too.

Tips to see auroras

Find a dark rural area away from city lights for your best chance.

Northern Scotland and northern England should have clearer skies at first, though clouds may move in after September 2.

A bright moon and urban lighting might dim things a bit—and remember, photos usually look brighter than what you'll see with your own eyes!