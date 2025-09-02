This NASA-inspired robot can roll across the Moon's surface

RoboBall can inflate and deflate itself to alter traction

There are two versions: RoboBall II (2ft wide) can zip over grass and sand at up to 32km/h using its pendulum-powered movement, while the larger RoboBall III (6ft) can haul scientific equipment and even inflate and deflate itself to alter its traction for different terrains.

The team plans to test how it moves between land and water soon—and they're also exploring ways it could help out on Earth, like mapping flood zones or searching for survivors after disasters.