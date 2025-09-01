Next Article
AI is now helping doctors save lives in stroke treatment
NHS England just rolled out a new AI system in all 107 stroke centers, and it's already making a big difference.
The tech scans brain CTs in just a minute, helping doctors quickly figure out the type of stroke and the best treatment—so patients get help much faster than before.
AI cuts treatment times and boosts recovery rates
With the AI's rapid analysis, hospital treatment times have dropped from 140 to 79 minutes.
That's huge, since every minute during a stroke means about 2 million brain cells lost.
Recovery rates with little or no disability have jumped to 48%, and experts say this could help improve care for around 80,000 people who have a stroke each year in England.
Faster decisions also mean more people can get life-changing procedures like thrombectomy when they need it most.