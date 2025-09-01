Next Article
Samsung Galaxy A-series, S23 get One UI 8 beta
Samsung just rolled out the One UI 8 beta for Galaxy S23 and specific A-series phones, including the Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A35, following its earlier release for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.
The update is live in India and South Korea, weighs about 3GB, and brings cool features like a new split-screen ratio (90:10) plus redesigned apps powered by Android 16.
How to install the One UI 8 beta?
Now, mid-range models like the Galaxy A55, A54, A36, and A35 are included too.
Some UK users have spotted the update already—hinting at a wider rollout soon.
Want to try it? Just sign up through the Samsung Members app and grab it from your settings to check out all the latest features before everyone else.