How NASA and Roscosmos are improving human spaceflight
On the ISS during Expedition 73, astronauts took on some pretty cool science—studying why bones weaken faster in space, and how the brain copes with zero gravity.
NASA's Jonny Kim worked with bone stem cells to figure out what's behind bone loss up there, while Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov used VR to see how astronauts' brains adjust to staying balanced.
Why it matters
Understanding these changes isn't just about surviving space—it could help treat bone diseases back on Earth too.
Plus, knowing how our brains adapt helps keep crews sharp for long missions, making long-duration missions in space safer.
The crew also tested spacesuit jetpacks for emergencies and handled canisters to remove carbon dioxide.
Zena Cardman ran eye scans with her teammates to spot vision changes early—sending results straight home so doctors could help right away.
All of this keeps astronauts healthy now, and preps us for bigger adventures ahead.