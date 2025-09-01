How NASA and Roscosmos are improving human spaceflight Technology Sep 01, 2025

On the ISS during Expedition 73, astronauts took on some pretty cool science—studying why bones weaken faster in space, and how the brain copes with zero gravity.

NASA's Jonny Kim worked with bone stem cells to figure out what's behind bone loss up there, while Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov used VR to see how astronauts' brains adjust to staying balanced.