Don't miss the green comet's closest approach on February 17
Technology
Heads up, space fans: the green comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) is set to make its nearest approach on February 17, 2026.
This city-sized icy traveler, spotted in March 2024 by astronomer Kacper Wierzchos, is lighting up as it gets closer—and after this quick visit, it's leaving our solar system for good.
The comet's journey
Scientists think this comet came all the way from the Oort Cloud at the edge of our solar system.
After millions of years drifting in space, scientists say a "solar slingshot" will send it out of the solar system for millions or even billions of years.
The James Webb Space Telescope even spotted lots of carbon dioxide in its coma—pretty cool for its first and only trip through our cosmic neighborhood!