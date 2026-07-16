DoorDash launches dd-cli AI command line tool for macOS developers
Technology
DoorDash just rolled out "dd-cli," a command-line tool that lets developers order food using AI right from their Mac's terminal.
It's in beta for US and Canadian macOS developers, with access via waiting list.
With dd-cli, you can search stores, spot deals, and place orders, all without ever leaving the command line.
Andy Fang calls dd-cli developer opportunity
Co-founder and CTO Andy Fang called it a great opportunity for developers to build creative tools by plugging DoorDash into their own apps.
The launch video even poked fun at tech culture, showing dd-cli reading Slack messages and parsing JSON just to order salads, a playful nod to over-engineering.
If you want early access, sign up and share what cool project you'd build with it!