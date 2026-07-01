DoubleTick launches AI-powered conversational CX layer in India for brands

DoubleTick trusted by 10,000+ businesses

Already trusted by more than 10,000 businesses in 145+ countries (yep, that's a lot!), DoubleTick has handled more than 3.6 billion messages so far.

With backing from Info Edge Ventures and Beenext, after being named Meta's Emerging Technology Partner of the Year in 2025, they're clearly making moves in how companies chat with us online.