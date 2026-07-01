DoubleTick launches AI-powered conversational CX layer in India for brands
Technology
DoubleTick just launched its AI-powered Conversational CX Layer in India, designed to help big brands talk to customers without the usual mess: no more juggling among WhatsApp, voice calls, RCS, or Instagram.
Everything's connected now, so brands can reply faster and keep conversations from slipping through the cracks.
DoubleTick trusted by 10,000+ businesses
Already trusted by more than 10,000 businesses in 145+ countries (yep, that's a lot!), DoubleTick has handled more than 3.6 billion messages so far.
With backing from Info Edge Ventures and Beenext, after being named Meta's Emerging Technology Partner of the Year in 2025, they're clearly making moves in how companies chat with us online.