Dr. Alon Stopel pitches India-Israel AI semiconductor quantum computing projects
Israel's Innovation Authority chief, Dr. Alon Stopel, just visited India and pitched some big ideas: joint mega-projects in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing.
He thinks working together here could help both countries become more tech-independent and take their partnership to the next level.
India-Israel fund praised, launchpad discussed
Dr. Stopel gave a shoutout to the India-Israel R and D fund for laying strong groundwork so far.
He pointed out how Israel's AI expertise mixed with India's huge pool of tech talent is a win-win for these new projects.
There's also talk of expanding funding and even launching an Indian launchpad to help Israeli startups grow in India, making this partnership even stronger going forward.