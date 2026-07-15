Dr Kelly Hogan leads giant project studying Greenland melt impacts
Technology
An international team is heading out on the U.K.'s RRS Sir David Attenborough for a six-week research mission, starting July 16.
Their goal? To figure out how Greenland's rapidly melting ice sheets could shake up ocean currents and impact global climate.
This is all part of the GIANT project, led by Dr. Kelly Hogan from the British Antarctic Survey.
AI and autonomous vehicles monitor meltwater
The team will use cool tech like autonomous vehicles, smart sensors, and AI models to track how much freshwater is pouring into the ocean as Greenland melts.
If these changes mess with the North Atlantic Subpolar Gyre (a major ocean current), it could mean stormier winters and weird rainfall patterns in Europe, making life tougher for farmers and fishers.