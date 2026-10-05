Dr. Pradeep Natarajan to receive 2026 AHA Population Research Prize
Dr. Pradeep Natarajan, a top cardiovascular geneticist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, will receive the 2026 American Heart Association Population Research Prize.
He will be honored in Chicago this November for his creative work using genetics and large population studies to help prevent heart disease.
Natarajan advances early heart disease detection
Natarajan's research is all about spotting heart disease risks early. He has helped develop genetic risk scores and precision medicine tools that make it easier to find people who need help sooner.
As director of preventive cardiology (and now vice president of global research at Amgen), he has published more than 330 studies and led major projects funded by the National Institutes of Health.
With more than a decade of working closely with the AHA, he is shaping how doctors everywhere tackle heart disease prevention.