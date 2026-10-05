Dr. Pradeep Natarajan to receive 2026 AHA Population Research Prize

Natarajan's research is all about spotting heart disease risks early. He has helped develop genetic risk scores and precision medicine tools that make it easier to find people who need help sooner.

As director of preventive cardiology (and now vice president of global research at Amgen), he has published more than 330 studies and led major projects funded by the National Institutes of Health.

With more than a decade of working closely with the AHA, he is shaping how doctors everywhere tackle heart disease prevention.