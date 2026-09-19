Dr Prathap Reddy sees AI changing healthcare and cites ZAP-X
Dr. Prathap Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals, believes artificial intelligence (AI) is set to change the game in healthcare.
In a recent chat with NDTV, he explained how AI can help doctors diagnose illnesses faster and more accurately, leading to better care for patients.
He also highlighted the ZAP-X system, a new technology that blends AI with radiation therapy to treat head and neck cancers.
Apollo founder says AI frees doctors
Dr. Reddy started India's first corporate hospital chain back in 1983, and more than 150 countries' patients come here for care.
He's proud of how far Indian healthcare has come and is excited about using advanced technology like AI to keep improving patient treatment.
As he puts it, "you can make a more precise diagnosis, make the machine work faster," giving doctors more time for what matters most: caring for people.