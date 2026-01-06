Next Article
Dr. Reddy's launches India's 1st Hepatitis E vaccine
Technology
Big news for public health: Dr. Reddy's has just rolled out Hevaxin, the first Hepatitis E vaccine approved for use in India.
Approved for adults aged 18 to 65, Hevaxin promises solid protection and lasting immunity, with clinical trials showing it's both safe and effective.
Why this matters
Hevaxin is being distributed across India by Shenzhen Mellow Hope Pharm and Urihk Pharmaceutical, helping support the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme.
With Hepatitis E affecting around 20 million people worldwide each year—and nearly 40% of acute cases popping up in India—this vaccine could make a real difference, especially for those at higher risk due to liver issues.