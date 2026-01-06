YouTube Music users ditch subscriptions over AI-generated songs
YouTube Music is catching heat after users noticed their feeds packed with AI-generated tracks—think robotic vocals, generic album art, and artists no one's heard of.
Recently, frustrated subscribers have been airing their complaints on Reddit.
Why are people so annoyed?
Even after hitting "thumbs down" or "Not interested," users say these synthetic songs keep showing up in their mixes and autoplay.
For many, this ruins the discovery feature they actually pay for, leading some to cancel their subscriptions altogether.
What's YouTube Music doing about it?
So far, YouTube Music hasn't addressed the backlash or offered a way to filter out AI-made content—unlike some competitors that label synthetic tracks.
With industry folks now calling for clearer separation between human and AI music on charts, it looks like this debate isn't going away anytime soon.