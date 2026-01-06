Next Article
Intel's new Core Ultra series 3 chips debut at CES 2026
Intel just dropped its Core Ultra Series 3 processors at CES 2026, built on their all-new 18A process tech.
These chips are set to power everything from AI-ready laptops to industrial machines, and they're designed and manufactured right in the US.
What's cool and what's new
The lineup—especially the Core Ultra X9 and X7—brings up to 16 CPU cores and integrated Arc graphics for better multitasking, gaming, and AI tasks.
For the first time, these processors are certified for use in things like robotics, smart cities, and healthcare.
If you're eyeing a laptop upgrade, pre-orders start January 6, with global sales kicking off January 27.