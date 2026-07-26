Dr. Shubha Venkatesh Iyengar led Drishti runway visibility system
Dr. Shubha Venkatesh Iyengar changed the game for Indian aviation by leading the creation of Drishti, a homegrown runway visibility system that helps planes land safely even in thick fog or low-visibility conditions.
Created in 2011, Drishti is now standard at all international airports in India and with the Indian Air Force.
Iyengar awarded Padma Shri 2026
Drishti didn't just boost safety, it also saved India a lot of money by cutting out costly imports.
Beyond aviation, Dr. Iyengar played a key role in solving technical challenges for the Agni missile program and designed parts that can handle crazy speeds and temperatures.
Despite facing social barriers, she topped her class in physics at Bangalore University (with several gold medals!) and saw her research published by NASA.
In 2026, she received the Padma Shri for her work.
Her journey continues to inspire women across India to pursue science and engineering careers.