Dr. Shubha Venkatesh Iyengar led Drishti runway visibility system

Drishti didn't just boost safety, it also saved India a lot of money by cutting out costly imports.

Beyond aviation, Dr. Iyengar played a key role in solving technical challenges for the Agni missile program and designed parts that can handle crazy speeds and temperatures.

Despite facing social barriers, she topped her class in physics at Bangalore University (with several gold medals!) and saw her research published by NASA.

In 2026, she received the Padma Shri for her work.

Her journey continues to inspire women across India to pursue science and engineering careers.