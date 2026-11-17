Dr. Vivek Raghavan urges India to build homegrown AI stack
India needs to create its own AI systems to avoid becoming a "digital colony," Dr. Vivek Raghavan, Co-founder of Sarvam AI, shared at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.
He called for a homegrown AI stack, covering everything from hardware to data models, so India can keep control over its technology and data instead of relying on foreign platforms.
Sarvam AI plans trillion-parameter Indian-language model
Raghavan pointed out that with nearly 1 billion Indians online, including over 500 million in rural areas, AI must support India's 22 scheduled languages and around 6,000 dialects.
Sarvam AI has announced plans to build a trillion-parameter model trained from scratch, aiming, in Raghavan's words, "AI built for India must be built with Indian languages first in mind."