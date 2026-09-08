DRAM and flash shortage hits Indian smartphone prices and shipments

If you've been eyeing a new phone, here's the deal: smartphone prices across India are climbing fast because of a major shortage of DRAM and flash storage chips.

Since mid-2025, component costs have shot up by over 300%, and experts say this crunch will likely last beyond 2026 and even into the second half of 2027.

The fallout? Fewer phones on shelves: shipments are expected to drop by 16.5% in 2026.