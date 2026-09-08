DRAM and flash shortage hits Indian smartphone prices and shipments
If you've been eyeing a new phone, here's the deal: smartphone prices across India are climbing fast because of a major shortage of DRAM and flash storage chips.
Since mid-2025, component costs have shot up by over 300%, and experts say this crunch will likely last beyond 2026 and even into the second half of 2027.
The fallout? Fewer phones on shelves: shipments are expected to drop by 16.5% in 2026.
Top brands hike Indian smartphone prices
Top brands aren't holding back on price hikes.
Samsung's Galaxy A and F series now cost up to ₹14,500 more, while Xiaomi's Redmi 15A and tablets are pricier by ₹500 to ₹3,000.
Vivo and OPPO have also bumped up their tags by thousands, and even Nothing Inc. and Poco have joined in with increases ranging from ₹500 to ₹5,000, all thanks to the ongoing chipset crunch, making things tough for everyone shopping for a new device.