DRDO and IIT Delhi build aerostat to cut US dependence
Technology
IIT Delhi, DRDO, and a local startup have built a new tactical aerostat, a giant balloon platform that can carry surveillance and communication equipment up to 20km high.
The main goal? To help India rely less on imported tech from the US.
Indian made aerostat outperforms drones
Made with Indian materials, the aerostat covers more area than drones and stays in the air longer while carrying heavier gear, perfect for defense logistics and communication.
Bhupen Singh Bhatola, a professor, called it an important step toward self-reliance.
The team also sees future uses beyond defense, like material transport or supporting infrastructure projects.