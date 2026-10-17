DRDO developing portable Hyderabad device to boost counter drone detection
Technology
DRDO is working on a portable device that helps the military detect signals from enemy radars and drones, which is pretty important for keeping an eye on electronic threats.
Built in Hyderabad, this system is designed to make counter-drone operations smarter and faster.
Device deinterleaves and identifies radar signatures
The device uses antennas to pick up radar signals and then uses digital processing and machine learning for signal deinterleaving, comparing them with a library of known radar signatures.
It is lightweight enough for tough terrain, so soldiers don't have to lug around heavy gear.
It can pinpoint where a threat is coming from, helping teams act quickly when it counts.