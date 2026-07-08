DRDO tests Pinaka LRGR in Odisha achieving 60km range
Technology
DRDO just pulled off a successful test of its new Pinaka long-range guided rocket (LRGR) in Odisha.
This upgraded rocket can now hit targets at least 60km away, quite a jump from the older version's 38- to 40-kilometer range.
The test went smoothly, with the rocket landing right on target and all its maneuvers tracked throughout.
Indian Army operates 7 Pinaka regiments
The Pinaka LRGR is built for quick, powerful strikes, firing 72 rockets in about 44 seconds from six launchers.
The Indian Army already has seven regiments using this system and plans to add another by 2026.
With interest from other countries and exports already sent to Armenia, this homegrown tech is boosting India's defense game and global presence.