DRDO unveils indigenous semiconductor technology at ESTIC 2026 New Delhi
DRDO just pulled back the curtain on its own semiconductor technology at the ESTIC 2026 event in New Delhi.
Over three days, they highlighted how India's indigenous technologies developed by DRDO's Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Delhi, are powering up radar, electronic warfare, and missile systems, basically giving a big boost to homegrown defense technology.
DRDO's SSSL shows GaAs GaN MMICs
The MMICs, built from advanced materials like GaAs and GaN by DRDO's Delhi lab, are designed for next-generation radar and electronic warfare.
IRFPAs help missiles lock onto targets using infrared vision.
Beyond these, DRDO also showed off a whole range of infrared technology (SWIR/MWIR/LWIR), plus futuristic technology like scramjet engines and neuromorphic accelerators.
The message was clear: India is building its own high-tech backbone for national security.