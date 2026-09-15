DRDO unveils policy to ease startups' access to defense innovation
Technology
DRDO is making it way easier for startups and small businesses to get involved in defense innovation.
Announced at VIMARSH 2026, the new policy offers direct funding, incubation support, and special access to DRDO's testing labs, helping young companies overcome technical and financial barriers.
DRDO opens licensed code access
There's now a secure way for licensed industries to use DRDO's software source codes, boosting India's digital defense game.
At the event, nine new tech transfer deals were handed over to 13 manufacturing partners, plus partnerships with industry groups to get more small businesses into the mix.
Over 2,300 tech transfers have already reached more than 1,100 companies, signaling a real push for collaboration and fresh ideas in defense.