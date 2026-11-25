Dreame and Eufy start Black Friday deals November 24, 2026
Dreame and Eufy are rolling out Black Friday deals starting November 24, 2026.
These discounts cover models packed with smart features like AI-powered obstacle avoidance and automatic mop lifting, making cleaning a lot less of a hassle whether you're on a budget or eyeing something premium.
Dreame X60 Ultra, Eufy Omni C28
Top picks include the Dreame X60 Ultra at $1,000, known for its strong dual roller brushes and impressive 35,000 Pa suction.
The Eufy Omni C28 is down to $361 and offers powerful mopping plus a compact self-cleaning dock that fits tight spaces.
Even popular Roborock models are included in the sale, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your cleaning game before the holidays, now's a good time.