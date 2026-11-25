Top picks include the Dreame X60 Ultra at $1,000, known for its strong dual roller brushes and impressive 35,000 Pa suction.

The Eufy Omni C28 is down to $361 and offers powerful mopping plus a compact self-cleaning dock that fits tight spaces.

Even popular Roborock models are included in the sale, so if you've been thinking about upgrading your cleaning game before the holidays, now's a good time.