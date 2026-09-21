Dreame launches X60 Ultra complete robot vacuum in India ₹134,999
Technology
Dreame just dropped its flagship X60 Ultra Complete robot vacuum in India, priced at ₹134,999.
It hits Amazon on September 27 and will be up for grabs at Croma, Dreame's website, and select stores from September 22.
Thanks to its slim build and AI-powered navigation, it can slide under most furniture and handle those tricky corners with ease.
X60 Ultra complete 35,000 Pa suction
The X60 Ultra Complete brings some serious cleaning power: think 35,000 Pa suction and a special dual-brush system that keeps hair from getting tangled.
Its mop pads clean themselves with 100 degrees Celsius heat between cycles for better hygiene.
Plus, AI dirt detection adapts on the go, while flexible arms help cover every inch of your space, even the hard-to-reach spots.