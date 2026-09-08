Dubai teen Saiyette Aima develops CareCheck AI for breast health
Saiyette Aima, a 17-year-old from Dubai, turned her personal loss into action by creating CareCheck, an AI-powered platform that helps women learn about breast health.
Inspired after losing her grandmother to breast cancer, she first raised over Dh10,400 for free screenings and then developed this tool to guide self-checks, track symptoms, and connect users with medical resources.
She organized camps with Indian doctors
Saiyette also organized awareness camps with doctors from top institutes in India, working to break down language or terminology barriers around health.
She plans to study computer science or computer engineering in the US or UK, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence, after finishing school.
As she puts it, CareCheck will guide women through breast self-checks, provide reminders, and let them record changes and maintain a symptom history.