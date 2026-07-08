DuckDuckGo rolls out Duck Player to block YouTube video ads
Technology
DuckDuckGo just rolled out a cool feature called Duck Player in its latest browser update.
Now, when you watch YouTube videos through its browser, video ads are automatically blocked; no interruptions.
This comes at a time when Google is making it harder to use ad blockers on Chrome, so Duck Player steps in to keep your viewing smooth and private.
Blocks ads and trackers by default
Duck Player is turned on by default for macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS users (sorry, Linux folks, not yet).
If you'd rather stick with regular YouTube, you can turn it off anytime.
Besides blocking ads, even during long videos, it also stops tracking cookies and personalized ads from following you around.
Basically: more privacy and less annoyance while streaming.