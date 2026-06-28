DuckDuckGo tool accepted President Donald Trump rabies hoax as news
Technology
DuckDuckGo's AI search tool just made headlines for a pretty big blunder: it treated a fake story about US president Donald Trump dying from rabies as if it were real news.
The claim originated from a fake news website and was promoted by a Reddit group that likes to test how easily AIs can be tricked by fake stories.
Experts call for better AI safeguards
The AI mixed up the fake post with an unrelated real news article, creating an answer that sounded legitimate but was totally wrong: there were no warnings or disclaimers.
Other AI tools, like Brave's, have made similar mistakes.
As these tools become more common, experts say we really need better safeguards so AIs don't end up spreading convincing but false information.