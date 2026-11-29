Dun Aonghasa oldest quasar 630 million years after Big Bang
Astronomers just discovered Dun Aonghasa, the oldest known quasar, shining only 630 million years after the Big Bang, breaking the previous record by nearly 40 million years.
Found with the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope and confirmed by the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope, this superbright object is powered by a black hole that is a whopping 360 million times heavier than the sun.
Dun Aonghasa backs direct collapse theory
Dun Aonghasa gives scientists new clues about how supermassive black holes could form so quickly in the early universe.
Its discovery supports theories that these cosmic giants might grow directly from huge gas clouds, skipping the whole star-making step.
Researchers are now hoping to spot even older quasars to learn more about our universe's first billion years.