Astronomers just discovered Dun Aonghasa, the oldest known quasar, shining only 630 million years after the Big Bang, breaking the previous record by nearly 40 million years.

Found with the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope and confirmed by the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope, this superbright object is powered by a black hole that is a whopping 360 million times heavier than the sun.