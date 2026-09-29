Duo-Man turns Apple's soon-to-launch foldable iPhone Duo into Walkman

Duo-Man recreates classic cassette sounds with real audio from an old-school Walkman.

You can pick songs on one screen while music plays on the other, just like flipping tapes back in the day.

It is expected to support Apple Music and local files when it becomes available, and there are plans to add Apple Pencil support and maybe even Spotify in a future version.

The app launches after the foldable launches, tapping into retro technology's renewed attention, particularly among younger consumers interested in the look and physical experience of older devices, with a modern twist.