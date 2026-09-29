Duo-Man turns Apple's soon-to-launch foldable iPhone Duo into Walkman
Say hello to Duo-Man, the app that transforms Apple's soon-to-launch foldable iPhone Duo into a digital Walkman.
Created by Vidit Bhargava during the Bitrig hackathon (where it snagged second place), Duo-Man is already making waves online for its nostalgic cassette player vibe using both of the phone's screens.
Duo-Man expected to support Apple Music
Duo-Man recreates classic cassette sounds with real audio from an old-school Walkman.
You can pick songs on one screen while music plays on the other, just like flipping tapes back in the day.
It is expected to support Apple Music and local files when it becomes available, and there are plans to add Apple Pencil support and maybe even Spotify in a future version.
The app launches after the foldable launches, tapping into retro technology's renewed attention, particularly among younger consumers interested in the look and physical experience of older devices, with a modern twist.