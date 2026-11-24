Privacy advocates say the recording lights on many smart glasses are way too easy to miss, making it hard to tell if you're being filmed.

There have already been cases of secret recordings, especially targeting women.

Plus, the DPA pointed out some awkward AI failures, like misreading medicine labels or faking emergency calls.

This warning isn't just a Dutch thing; it's part of a bigger push across Europe for stricter rules and more transparency around AI wearables.