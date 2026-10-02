Dutch retailer Hans Anders stops Meta Ray-Ban sales over privacy

Dutch privacy regulator AP has warned against sharing videos that show people without their consent, and Consumer rights group Consumentenbond said it would take Meta to court unless the company changes the glasses to comply with privacy law, while Offlimits, a group that combats online abuse, urged Meta and EssilorLuxottica to voluntarily remove the glasses from sale until a way can be found to make surreptitious recordings impossible.

There is even a lawsuit in the US accusing Meta and Luxottica of accessing videos without permission.

Some organizations want sales paused until these concerns are sorted out.