Dutch scientists show tin perovskites reduce solar energy losses
Technology
Dutch scientists have come up with a cool new way to make solar panels work better.
Their study shows that using tin-based perovskite materials helps keep more of the sun's energy, instead of losing it as heat, something that is a major challenge for solar technology.
Tin perovskites prolong hot-electron lifetimes 1,000-fold
These tin-based materials hold onto hot electrons' extra energy about 1,000 times longer than expected, thanks to effects called the hot phonon bottleneck and Burstein-Moss effect.
The team hopes this discovery will help build next-generation solar panels that waste less energy and deliver more power, making clean energy even smarter.