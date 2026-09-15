Dutch startup Axelera AI launches Europa chip, signs supply contracts

Dutch startup Axelera AI just dropped its new Europa chip, its second generation of chips, designed for heavier jobs, for instance on corporate servers.

More than 600 customers, from security to enterprise settings, are already using Axelera's chips.

Axelera has also signed multiple contracts to supply chips to AI factories. Money details are hush-hush, but Fabrizio Del Maffeo said these contracts are worth tens of millions.