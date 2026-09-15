Dutch startup Axelera AI launches Europa chip, signs supply contracts
Dutch startup Axelera AI just dropped its new Europa chip, its second generation of chips, designed for heavier jobs, for instance on corporate servers.
More than 600 customers, from security to enterprise settings, are already using Axelera's chips.
Axelera has also signed multiple contracts to supply chips to AI factories. Money details are hush-hush, but Fabrizio Del Maffeo said these contracts are worth tens of millions.
Axelera pursues $1.5 billion sales
Founded in 2021 and has raised more than $450 million, Axelera is pursuing $1.5 billion in potential sales with its chips.
The company is teaming up with Dell and E4 on European Union-backed projects to turn supercomputing centers in Italy and Luxembourg into next-generation AI hubs, helping Europe stay competitive on the global stage.