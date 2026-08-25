Dview co-founded by Kauts Shukla enables plain English data queries
Technology
Dview, co-founded by Kauts Shukla, is shaking up enterprise AI by helping companies actually use their scattered data.
Their platform turns mountains of business data into insights you can ask about in plain English, no tech jargon required.
Dview connects to 100+ data sources
Since launching in late 2021, Dview has grown roughly fourfold in the last three quarters and was selected as part of Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First, Class of 2025.
It connects to more than 100 data sources and boosts efficiency by up to 60% by building intelligence right into a company's data systems, not just adding another layer on top.
This approach helps businesses make faster, smarter decisions without getting stuck in messy, fragmented data.