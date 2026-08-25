Dview co-founded by Kauts Shukla enables plain English data queries

Since launching in late 2021, Dview has grown roughly fourfold in the last three quarters and was selected as part of Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First, Class of 2025.

It connects to more than 100 data sources and boosts efficiency by up to 60% by building intelligence right into a company's data systems, not just adding another layer on top.

This approach helps businesses make faster, smarter decisions without getting stuck in messy, fragmented data.