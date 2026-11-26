Dyson launches Airwrap Coanda 2X in India December 1, 2026
Dyson is bringing its new Airwrap Co-anda 2x to India on December 1, 2026.
This upgraded multi-styler promises easier, faster hair styling with a Gen 2 motor that delivers double the air pressure, so you get better curls and straight styles without blasting your hair with extreme heat.
Airwrap RFID auto-adjusts temperature and airflow
The new Airwrap comes with intelligent attachments that use RFID tech to automatically tweak airflow and temperature for each styling tool: no guesswork needed.
Plus, Dyson's heat-control system checks air temperature 1,000 times per second to help prevent damage.
If you're into hair gadgets or just want to level up your routine, this one's worth a look.