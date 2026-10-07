Cancer cases rising faster among people under 50: Study
What's the story
A recent study from the World Cancer Research Fund has revealed a worrying trend of rising cancer cases among people under 50 in England, the US, and the Netherlands. The research found "significant increases" in early-onset cancers across seven types in England, five in the US, and four in the Netherlands. The increase is greater than that seen in other age groups globally.
Contributing factors
Lifestyle changes likely culprits
Experts have linked the rise in early-onset cancer cases to lifestyle factors such as obesity, poor diet, and lack of exercise.
They also attribute it to increased awareness of cancer symptoms leading to earlier diagnoses.
Despite these worrying trends, it's important to note that cancer is still relatively rare among those under 50 with a median diagnosis age above 60.
Cancer surge
Prostate cancer cases have spiked in England
In England, the study found a dramatic rise in prostate cancer cases among men under 50.
The incidence rate rose from one per 100,000 people in 2001 to 3.6 per 100,000 in 2023.
Other cancers such as bowel and uterine also saw a spike during this period, with rates doubling for early-onset uterine and kidney cancers respectively.
American data
Kidney cases have more than doubled in US since 2000
In the US, official data since 2000 shows that kidney cancer cases among those under 50 have more than doubled from 2.5 per 100,000 people in 2000 to 5.3 per 100,000 in 2023.
Other cancers such as bowel, uterine and pancreatic also saw an increase of over 50% while breast cancer cases rose by about 20%.
Dutch data
Lung cancer cases among those under 50 declining
The study found a significant rise in early-onset bowel, kidney, liver and cervical cancers in the Netherlands. However, lung cancer cases among those under 50 have declined across all three countries. This decline is attributed to falling smoking rates in these nations.