Earth faces possible G1 storm Monday after sun's filament eruption
Technology
Heads up: Earth is about to get a gentle brush from a solar storm on Monday.
Forecasters say a coronal mass ejection, or CME, after a magnetic filament erupted from the Sun's surface on August 14, could trigger a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm as it passes by.
Minor tech hiccups, auroras high latitudes
G1 storms are the mildest kind, so no need to panic. You might see small hiccups with satellites, GPS, or radio signals.
The cool part? There's a chance for brighter northern lights in northern parts of North America and Europe, so if you're up north and skies are clear, keep an eye out!