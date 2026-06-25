Earth may get a minor geomagnetic storm Thursday and Friday
Technology
Heads up: Earth may get a minor geomagnetic storm on Thursday and Friday, thanks to some active sunspots and a stream of charged particles from the sun.
No need to worry, this isn't dangerous, but it's a cool reminder of how the sun's activity reaches all the way to us.
G1 storm may produce northern auroras
Sunspots are those darker patches on the sun that sometimes send bursts of energy toward earth, causing geomagnetic storms.
This one's pretty weak (G1-level), so if you're in places like northern US or Scotland, you might catch some auroras lighting up the sky.
For India, though, auroras aren't expected: only rare, extreme storms bring faint red lights to Ladakh, and that's not happening this time.