Earth may get a minor geomagnetic storm Thursday and Friday

G1 storm may produce northern auroras

Sunspots are those darker patches on the sun that sometimes send bursts of energy toward earth, causing geomagnetic storms.

This one's pretty weak (G1-level), so if you're in places like northern US or Scotland, you might catch some auroras lighting up the sky.

For India, though, auroras aren't expected: only rare, extreme storms bring faint red lights to Ladakh, and that's not happening this time.