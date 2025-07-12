Earth possibly trapped in a gigantic void

Understanding the 'Hubble tension'

The "Hubble tension" is a big deal in astronomy—it's about two ways of measuring the universe's expansion that just don't match up.

Banik's research suggests that if we're inside a giant void, it could mess with those measurements and clear up some confusion.

Their findings challenge what we thought we knew about how matter is spread out across space, and more research is on the way to see if this cosmic twist really holds up.