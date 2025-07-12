Google introduces chat search to Android's Gemini app

What's new in Gemini version 16.26

Right now, the chat search is in limited release—so not everyone will see the new navigation drawer or hamburger button yet, and iOS users have to wait a bit longer.

The colorful Gemini glow isn't everywhere either; some spots still show older logos.

On the bright side, Google just pushed out version 16.26 of the app with a fresh blue "Hello" message and a slick four-color thinking ring to make things look more consistent across Android and iOS.