Does life exist on Saturn's moon Enceladus?

The microbes, which thrive near hydrothermal vents on the seafloor by converting hydrogen and carbon dioxide into methane, survived in a brine that mimicked the Saturnian moon's ocean.

"If we use the cellular definition of life that we understand on Earth today, the experiments tell us that if this organism, or something similar to it, was on Enceladus, there's a good chance it could survive," Orsi said.